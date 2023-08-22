HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. — Jakaleb Faulk wore more than just a smile when he committed to Auburn Monday. With his mother seated to his right and head coach to his left, Faulk had five hats to chose from in front of him and a meaningful necklace around his neck. The necklace featured a circular photo of a young Faulk and his father, who passed away early on in Faulk's life. Monday carried significance to the Faulk family, as Aug. 21 was his late father's birthday. "I wear him everyday on my necklace," Faulk said. "He was a big Auburn fan so I knew it would be a great day for him."

Jakaleb Faulk committed to Auburn Monday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Once the Auburn hat was put on and the Auburn t-shirt Faulk wore under his jacket was revealed, it was all smiles inside the Highland Home school gymnasium. Even more so when Faulk's older brother, Keldric, showed up as a surprise. The two brothers — both wearing necklaces of their father — then shared a special moment, as the two embraced each other knowing that they'd both be playing college football for Auburn. "I made [the decision] about two weeks ago," Faulk said. "It was a good competition between [Auburn] and Alabama. It just went on communication, who I felt comfortable with and where I felt was home, so I chose [Auburn]." Faulk has always been about relationships with people, and when it came to Auburn, felt like it was unmatched. "It’s the people that I’m gonna see everyday and I’m gonna be around," Faulk said. "It doesn’t matter how good the football team is or how much money I can make, it’s about people. I’m really a people person on everything and who’s gonna be training me everyday."