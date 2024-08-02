Speaks on scholarship: 'It's an honor'
Griffin Speaks was in Hugh Freeze's offense getting some advice when the Auburn head coach revealed a secret: Speaks, an Auburn, Ala., native, was going to be awarded a scholarship.
"I was talking to Freeze and it kind of slipped out, and we had a really cool moment together," Speaks said. "I was actually up in his office, and Freeze is really good with the relationships and helping us off the field. He's really been helping me off the field with things that I'd like to do and things that I'd like to get into, and we were up there talking all about it, and he started smiling, and I could feel that something was coming and he told me I wasn't supposed to know, and I kind of got it out of him, and it was fun. It was cool."
It was a long time coming for the Auburn HS grad who started his college career 750 miles away at Baylor in Waco, Texas. Ron Roberts and the Bears took a chance on Speaks, and when Roberts took the defensive coordinator job at Auburn before last season, he called the safety and wondered if he wanted to come home. The answer was easy for Speaks.
"I've always wanted to play here," he said. "I've always wanted to wear the orange and blue. Baylor took a chance on me. I went out there, and getting a call to come back home means more than anything."
While he had many people to thank - Speaks listed everyone from his grandparents to former coaches to families in his neighborhood - the first call was to his father, Tim, who played football for the Tigers.
"Me and my dad had a very emotional phone call," he said. "It was some screaming, and it was really cool getting to tell my family community and everybody that's gotten me here, I would not be here without any of 'em.
"It's an honor and a blessing for sure."
The celebration didn't last long, though, as he quickly transitioned to focusing on being the most productive player he can be in Auburn's secondary.
"We celebrated for a few minutes, but to be honest, it's all about the process, and for me, I feel like a lot of the people that I've grown up with have instilled in me to be process-oriented over results-oriented, fall in love with the process and hopefully you'll enjoy the results," Speaks said.