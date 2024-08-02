Griffin Speaks was in Hugh Freeze's offense getting some advice when the Auburn head coach revealed a secret: Speaks, an Auburn, Ala., native, was going to be awarded a scholarship.

"I was talking to Freeze and it kind of slipped out, and we had a really cool moment together," Speaks said. "I was actually up in his office, and Freeze is really good with the relationships and helping us off the field. He's really been helping me off the field with things that I'd like to do and things that I'd like to get into, and we were up there talking all about it, and he started smiling, and I could feel that something was coming and he told me I wasn't supposed to know, and I kind of got it out of him, and it was fun. It was cool."

It was a long time coming for the Auburn HS grad who started his college career 750 miles away at Baylor in Waco, Texas. Ron Roberts and the Bears took a chance on Speaks, and when Roberts took the defensive coordinator job at Auburn before last season, he called the safety and wondered if he wanted to come home. The answer was easy for Speaks.