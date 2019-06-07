“I had an idea when I left,” Canion said. “Everything went as smoothly as it could have. I had a real good time.”

Canion chose Auburn over offers from Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Michigan, among others. His commitment comes just five days after visiting Auburn for Big Cat Weekend, which was Canion’s third visit to Auburn.

Elijah Canion , a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, announced Friday his intentions to sign with Auburn.

Canion has developed a strong bond with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. The relationship between the two is a big reason Canion chose Auburn.



“I talk to him a lot,” Canion said. “He’s a good coach. He’s a good dude. He cares about his players on and off the field.”

Canion also is close friends with Auburn sophomore running back Shaun Shivers. The two were teammates at Chamina-Madonna and now will reunite at Auburn.

“Shaun is my boy,” Canion said. “He loves it at Auburn, but my decision is all me.”

Canion is Auburn’s eighth commitment in the 2020 class and third wide receiver, joining four-stars JJ Evans and Kobe Hudson.

As a junior, Canion had 22 receptions for 621 yards and nine touchdowns.