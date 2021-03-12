AuburnSports - South Florida LB impressed with Auburn virtual visit

South Florida LB impressed with Auburn virtual visit
One of Auburn’s top linebacker targets took a virtual visit Thursday night.
Omar Graham Jr., a linebacker at Stranahan in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., toured the campus and facilities and liked everything he saw.
“It went great,” Graham said. “I toured the stadium, the facilities, the locker room, the nutrition center and weight room. The on-campus recruiting coordinator (Natasha Sanders) walked me through it all. I loved it.”
Graham also spoke with inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding and defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
“That was my first time talking to Coach Mason,” Graham said. “It was nice to meet him. I like him a lot.”
Graham said the same for Schmedding.
“Coach Schmedding is a nice person,” Graham said. “He is very straightforward. He’s reached out to me and my family and seems very caring.”
Graham, at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, is listed as an outside linebacker and played the position as a junior. Auburn, however, is recruiting him to play inside linebacker.
“Auburn is recruiting me hard at inside linebacker,” Graham said. “That makes me feel great. A school like Auburn coming after me hard means that my hard work is paying off.”
Graham next would like to visit Auburn in person. He hopes the dead period is lifted in June. The virtual visit solidified Auburn among Graham’s favorites
“Auburn is one of my top-5 programs,” Graham said.
Rivals ranks Graham the No. 32 outside linebacker in the 2022 class and No. 46 overall recruit in Florida.
Loved it tonight !! @s__valentine @AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/Xt54csuIOx— Omar Graham Jr. (@OGrahamjr) March 12, 2021