AuburnSports - South Florida LB impressed with Auburn virtual visit

One of Auburn’s top linebacker targets took a virtual visit Thursday night. Omar Graham Jr., a linebacker at Stranahan in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., toured the campus and facilities and liked everything he saw. “It went great,” Graham said. “I toured the stadium, the facilities, the locker room, the nutrition center and weight room. The on-campus recruiting coordinator (Natasha Sanders) walked me through it all. I loved it.”

Graham also spoke with inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding and defensive coordinator Derek Mason. “That was my first time talking to Coach Mason,” Graham said. “It was nice to meet him. I like him a lot.” Graham said the same for Schmedding. “Coach Schmedding is a nice person,” Graham said. “He is very straightforward. He’s reached out to me and my family and seems very caring.”