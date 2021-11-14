Nix to undergo ankle surgery Monday

The junior quarterback played multiple quarters with the ankle injury on Saturday before exiting the game and having backup T.J. Finley in for the final drive.

Nix is set to undergo surgery on Monday for the injury, multiple sources confirmed to AuburnSports.com's Brian Stultz.

Auburn will be without QB1 Bo Nix after an ankle injury suffered against Mississippi State.

Despite the injury and playing through it in the second half, Nix still finished 27-of-41 for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think a lot, but a lot of people play with just, things going on that you have to overcome," Nix said when asked after the game how much the injury affected his play. "That’s a part of football and you have to find a way whatever happens."

Nix said he got "rolled up on" and that caused the injury.

Through 10 games, Nix had 2,294 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 61 percent of his passes. Nix also had 168 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn now turns to backup T.J. Finley, who transferred in from LSU during the offseason.

Finley's only extended play with Auburn this year came in the Georgia State game when Nix was benched and Finley came in. Finley led a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive and finished the game nine-of-16 with 97 yards and a touchdown.

Behind Finley are veteran Grant Loy and freshman Dematrius Davis.

Nix confirmed the news on his Instagram on Sunday evening: