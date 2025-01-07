Source: Bellantoni returning to Auburn staff

A source confirmed to AuburnSports.com that Roc Bellantoni is returning to the Plains as a new member of Hugh Freeze's staff.

Bellantoni will be a part of DJ Durkin's defensive room and work with the EDGEs, the same spot he served under Bryan Harsin in 2022.

The New Jersey native had an interesting 2024 as he got caught in a whirlwind at Florida Atlantic. First, he was fired by Tom Herman in November after serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. After Herman was let go, Bellantoni was rehired by interim head coach Chad Lunsford and was retained by new head coach Zach Kittley.