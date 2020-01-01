TAMPA | Gus Malzahn’s positive vibes didn’t last long. Just four and a half weeks to be exact.

Auburn lost 31-24 to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday, ending the Tigers season at 9-4 and at least temporarily bringing a halt to the momentum built up with an Iron Bowl win over Alabama Nov. 30.



“9-4 with the schedule we played, obviously if we won this game, I would feel completely different,” Malzahn said. “There were some good things we did. We did play the toughest schedule in college football. Me personally, I don't think it's close.



“I'm proud of our players, I'm proud of our seniors. But, I mean, we're disappointed right now. But there were some really good things that happened during the season that we can build upon, have a chance to be a really good football team next year.”