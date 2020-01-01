Sour finish to a roller coaster season
TAMPA | Gus Malzahn’s positive vibes didn’t last long. Just four and a half weeks to be exact.
Auburn lost 31-24 to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday, ending the Tigers season at 9-4 and at least temporarily bringing a halt to the momentum built up with an Iron Bowl win over Alabama Nov. 30.
“9-4 with the schedule we played, obviously if we won this game, I would feel completely different,” Malzahn said. “There were some good things we did. We did play the toughest schedule in college football. Me personally, I don't think it's close.
“I'm proud of our players, I'm proud of our seniors. But, I mean, we're disappointed right now. But there were some really good things that happened during the season that we can build upon, have a chance to be a really good football team next year.”
The Tigers finished a brutal regular season with a 48-45 win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia had already eliminated Auburn from championship contention, but Malzahn reset AU’s goal to winning 10 games.
The Tigers closed out the regular season with a 52-0 win over Samford and a 48-45 win over Alabama, and entered the Outback Bowl as a seven-point favorite.
The loss drops Malzahn’s bowl record to 2-5 and he’s now lost four or more games in six consecutive seasons at Auburn. Granted, the combined record of the four teams that beat Auburn this season is currently 47-6.
“I think, if I could go back and watch tape, there are probably about 10 plays that keep us from accomplishing those goals everybody else sets at the beginning of the season,” said senior defensive lineman Derrick Brown. “But you can’t blame anybody. At the end of the day, it’s about everybody doing their job. When you don’t work in unison, you get bad results.
"That’s the same with myself. I didn’t have my best game today. Tried to play and put it on the line for my team, but things don’t always go the way you want.”