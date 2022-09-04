The last time Daquayvious Sorey stepped foot on Auburn's campus, Bryan Harsin wasn't the head coach. Sorey was in his sophomore season, still in the beginning stages of his recruitment. On Saturday, Sorey made his return to the Plains for the Mercer game — as an Auburn commit. "It was crazy, it’s something special," Sorey said. "It’s something I’m ready to play for."

Daquayvious Sorey is locked in with his commitment to Auburn. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Sorey enjoyed the food and fellowship during his visit, catching up with fellow commits and coaches. "I got time to bond some more with Coach Ike [Hilliard], Coach [David] Whitlow and I got a chance to meet Coach [Bryan] Harsin for the first time." He also got to watch Tiger Walk. "That was another exciting part, too, getting to meet all the layers and dap them up," Sorey said.