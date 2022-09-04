Sorey 'ready to play' after visit
The last time Daquayvious Sorey stepped foot on Auburn's campus, Bryan Harsin wasn't the head coach. Sorey was in his sophomore season, still in the beginning stages of his recruitment.
On Saturday, Sorey made his return to the Plains for the Mercer game — as an Auburn commit.
"It was crazy, it’s something special," Sorey said. "It’s something I’m ready to play for."
Sorey enjoyed the food and fellowship during his visit, catching up with fellow commits and coaches.
"I got time to bond some more with Coach Ike [Hilliard], Coach [David] Whitlow and I got a chance to meet Coach [Bryan] Harsin for the first time."
He also got to watch Tiger Walk.
"That was another exciting part, too, getting to meet all the layers and dap them up," Sorey said.
Then it was game time and Jordan-Hare Stadium's atmosphere came to life. It didn't disappoint Sorey.
"It was crazy," he said. "It was a lot of people, I just can’t wait to be down here and play, for real."
When it came to watching the Auburn offense, Sorey liked what he saw.
"They were airing it out some tonight," Sorey said. "Coach Ike told me they were really gonna pound the ball tonight, but they let it go a couple times. That’s alright for me."
Following his commitment to Auburn a little over a week ago, Sorey shut down his recruitment. He's locked in with the Tigers and isn't looking anywhere else. The 3-star receiver plans to return Sept. 17 for the Penn State game and his official visit.