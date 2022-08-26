Sorey 'fired up' after commitment
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Daquayvious Sorey tried on four hats Friday, but the Auburn hat was the only one that he didn't take off.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver committed to Auburn Friday, surrounded by his teammates, coaches and family in the gymnasium of Chipley High School.
"It felt great," Sorey said. "A feeling that I want again."
What was it about Auburn that sold him on the Tigers?
"My relationship with Coach Ike [Hilliard], Coach [Bryan] Harsin and Coach [David] Whitlow," Sorey said. "Our relationship is really, really strong and I feel like Auburn is the school that’s gonna put me in the league and gonna help me take care of my family."
Hilliard, who is approaching his first season as Auburn's wide receivers' coach, sticks out to Sorey. Not only does Hilliard have NFL experience and knowledge that Sorey looks to learn, but the constant communication was key in his recruitment.
"He’s a real dude," Sorey said of Hilliard, "There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t text me and check in on me. It could be the simplest thing, like 'How is your day, how is your mom doing, how is class going,' stuff like that. That’s the stuff I buy into."
Sorey's commitment was just the beginning of his day. He's got a game Friday night against Rutherford High School, and now that he's committed, can turn his full attention to this season.
"I’m glad it’s over with," Sorey said. "I was nervous, now I’m just ready for the game. Actually, after this, my recruitment is done, so that’s the end of that."
Although he's not been to Auburn since his sophomore season, that changes next Saturday. Sorey will be attending Auburn's season-opener against Mercer and cannot wait to get back to campus.
"I’m fired up," he said. "I’m ready to meet Coach Ike, Coach Whitlow, Coach Harsin and just make our relationship stronger."
Sorey will return two weeks later on Sept. 17 for the Penn State on an official visit, but is hopeful that visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium for games this fall will become a regular occurrence.
"Really any game I can go to, which is all of them," Sorey said on which games he plans to attend.