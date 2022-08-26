CHIPLEY, Fla. — Daquayvious Sorey tried on four hats Friday, but the Auburn hat was the only one that he didn't take off. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver committed to Auburn Friday, surrounded by his teammates, coaches and family in the gymnasium of Chipley High School. "It felt great," Sorey said. "A feeling that I want again."

Daquayvious Sorey with his family after his commitment to Auburn. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

What was it about Auburn that sold him on the Tigers? "My relationship with Coach Ike [Hilliard], Coach [Bryan] Harsin and Coach [David] Whitlow," Sorey said. "Our relationship is really, really strong and I feel like Auburn is the school that’s gonna put me in the league and gonna help me take care of my family." Hilliard, who is approaching his first season as Auburn's wide receivers' coach, sticks out to Sorey. Not only does Hilliard have NFL experience and knowledge that Sorey looks to learn, but the constant communication was key in his recruitment. "He’s a real dude," Sorey said of Hilliard, "There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t text me and check in on me. It could be the simplest thing, like 'How is your day, how is your mom doing, how is class going,' stuff like that. That’s the stuff I buy into."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXF1YXl2aW91cyBTb3JleSBjb21taXRzIHRvIEF1YnVybi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lBcVFZcTNjcmIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ZQXFRWXEzY3JiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbGViIEpvbmVzIChAQ2Fs ZWJKX1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxl YkpfUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTYzMjEzODE2ODU4ODI0NzA0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK