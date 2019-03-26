AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is back in his element. He’s coaching the offense and this fall he’ll be calling the plays.

But even with his eyes squarely on his side of the ball during spring practice, Malzahn couldn’t help but notice a player on the opposite side — cornerback Roger McCreary.



“Yeah, Roger's another one of those freshmen that looks completely different,” Malzahn said. “You can tell he's more confident. He's off to a really good start. I've been with the offense mainly the whole time, but when a guy on defense flashes and stands out, that means he's doing a really good job. And I've noticed that two different practices this week.”