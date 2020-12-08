AuburnSports - Sophomore CB ‘playing lights out’

“Nehemiah is really -- you can see him getting more and more confidence,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “A guy that played a little bit last year, you've seen get better and better. He's got a really good skill set. He's playing more physical. So we're really happy with his progress.”

But a late injury sidelined him for game two against Georgia, giving Nehemiah Pritchett an opportunity to start. He hasn’t relinquished that role for eight consecutive games.

AUBURN | Jaylin Simpson earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors as Auburn’s opening-game starter at cornerback against Kentucky.

Against No. 5 Texas A&M last Saturday, Pritchett had two tackles and a pass breakup. He earned a defensive grade of 74.0 from PFF, which was tops on the team and finished second with a 73.7 coverage grade.

On the season, the sophomore has 19 tackles, a team-high eight pass breakups and an interception against LSU, which he returned 48 yards to the 4-yard line to set up AU’s first touchdown.

Pritchett, who starts opposite junior Roger McCreary, is one of several second-year players making a big impact on the defense this season including Simpson, defensive end Colby Wooden, Buck Derick Hall and linebacker Owen Pappoe.

“Nehemiah has been playing lights out,” said Wooden. “Watching him play, he along with me, got a tremendous amount of playing time this year. He’s been doing great and he’s really emerged as our second corner.”

Auburn, 5-4, concludes the regular season Saturday at Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.