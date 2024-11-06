Sonny Smith retires from broadcasting

Former Auburn coach Sonny Smith announced Wednesday that he won't return to call men's basketball this season and beyond.

Smith, who turns 88 later this month, trimmed his schedule last season to work home games exclusively. Randall Dickey, who served as an assistant coach at Auburn under Tony Barbee from 2010-14, worked road games last season and now will become the full-time analyst alongside play-by-play ace Andy Burcham.

"That front row seat was more than a job; it was love for the game," Smith said. "As the color commentator, I had the privilege of bringing the game to life, going beyond the stats and scores by adding a little extra color to the game."

Smith's relationship with Auburn began in 1978 when he became the Tigers' head coach. He guided the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 1984 with a team featuring Charles Barkley, Chuck Person and Gerald White. Smith's next two teams qualified for the NCAAs as well — with the 1986 squad getting all the way to the Elite Eight.

Smith left Auburn for VCU after the 1988-89 season.

His second act as a broadcaster hit high gear in 2012 when Smith began collaborating with Rod Bramblett for men's basketball games. His folksy tales about Roan Mountain, Tenn. — his birthplace — along with humorous quips about his life and coaching career endeared him to fans who appreciated his striking affability.

On the air, Smith struck a satisfying balance between criticism of officials and finding ways to humanize them by occasionally praising their work. Though Smith offered plenty of criticism on the air, he was careful as a broadcaster to avoid cynicism.

Smith found a groove collaborating with Burcham during the past three years. Burcham appreciated Smith's down-home tales and playfully prodded for additional details, which Smith was eager to provide. That often led to some fascinating sidebars that always culminated in a chuckle, if not full-on laugher, from Burcham and listeners alike.

Smith's go-to line was that he'd "failed math in three states."



