Smith banner unveiled
AUBURN | The banner is raised.
Sonny Smith has joined an elite group of Auburn’s all-time greats with his name hanging in the rafters of Auburn Arena. The banner was unveiled Saturday, shortly before the Tigers host Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“Sonny could have retired anywhere; he and Janet and their family chose to retire here at Auburn, and Auburn is better off for it,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Sonny coached some of the greatest players to ever play here, and had as good a run as anybody. I think Cliff Ellis' run and Sonny's run and what we're getting started have been good times in Auburn basketball history.
“The last thing is, Sonny and I have a great relationship. I enjoy him. I think he enjoys coming to practice, and he's been a real important messenger for us -- because he's seen us in practice, he's seen what we try to do. He's been able to get that word out there.”
Smith has served as a color commentator alongside Andy Burcham on men’s basketball broadcasts for Auburn Network since 2012. Smith served as AU’s head coach from 1978-89, compiling a record of 173-154 and guiding the Tigers to a school-record five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 1984-88.
“I can’t even explain what it means to me to receive this honor,” Smith said. “This is a place where I chose to coach and I wanted to be at Auburn. After I left, I knew I was coming back. To have something like this happen it’s overwhelming for me. I am thrilled to death for my family, all the former players that played for me and staff that I coached with. Auburn is a special place and it’s a great honor. To have this type of thing happen at a place that you love this much, you can’t put into words what it means.”
A native of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Smith led Auburn to its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in 1985 and a year later to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance. His seven NCAA Tournament wins at Auburn are the most by any coach in program history.
Smith’s head coaching career spanned 22 seasons and a 339-304 record, including stops at East Tennessee State (1976-78) and Virginia Commonwealth (1989-98). His career in broadcasting included six years on WJOX’s Sonny and Wimp Show from 2001-06 and as a color commentator on CSS Atlantic Sun games from 2003-14.
“Sonny’s down-home style belied his fierce competitiveness, a combination that helped build the foundation of Auburn basketball,” said Auburn AD Allen Greene.
Smith was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.