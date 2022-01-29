Smith banner unveiled

AUBURN | The banner is raised. Sonny Smith has joined an elite group of Auburn’s all-time greats with his name hanging in the rafters of Auburn Arena. The banner was unveiled Saturday, shortly before the Tigers host Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. “Sonny could have retired anywhere; he and Janet and their family chose to retire here at Auburn, and Auburn is better off for it,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Sonny coached some of the greatest players to ever play here, and had as good a run as anybody. I think Cliff Ellis' run and Sonny's run and what we're getting started have been good times in Auburn basketball history.

Smith has the third-most wins in Auburn men's basketball history. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“The last thing is, Sonny and I have a great relationship. I enjoy him. I think he enjoys coming to practice, and he's been a real important messenger for us -- because he's seen us in practice, he's seen what we try to do. He's been able to get that word out there.” Smith has served as a color commentator alongside Andy Burcham on men’s basketball broadcasts for Auburn Network since 2012. Smith served as AU’s head coach from 1978-89, compiling a record of 173-154 and guiding the Tigers to a school-record five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 1984-88. “I can’t even explain what it means to me to receive this honor,” Smith said. “This is a place where I chose to coach and I wanted to be at Auburn. After I left, I knew I was coming back. To have something like this happen it’s overwhelming for me. I am thrilled to death for my family, all the former players that played for me and staff that I coached with. Auburn is a special place and it’s a great honor. To have this type of thing happen at a place that you love this much, you can’t put into words what it means.”