"I’ve been wanting to come back ever since we had that 7-on-7," Solomon said. "I promised them that I’d come back either Monday or Tuesday. I’ve been wanting to come back ever since that day."

The Tigers showed a lot of interest in him and Solomon promised the coaching staff that he'd be back soon. Monday, he kept that promise and returned to the Plains for an unofficial visit.

Solomon had been to Auburn several times, but his mother had not made the trip until Monday. It was important to Solomon and head coach Hugh Freeze that the two were able to meet.

"This is my mom’s first time being up here, so [Freeze] most definitely wanted to speak to her," Solomon said. "She said it already feels like this is her millionth time up here, so she’s loving it already."

Part of the conversation was about how Solomon fits in at Auburn and where he is as a priority.

"[Freeze] was just showing us how big of a priority I am to this program and that he really needs me to lock in with them," Solomon said. "He needs me. He was telling my mom how he loves me here and loves her here."

While Solomon is listed as a wide receiver, he can play on both sides of the ball. There's been talk about Solomon getting touches on offense, but the Tigers are mostly recruiting him as a defensive back or nickel.

Secondary coach Wesley McGriff has been Solomon's primary recruiter.

"He just loves getting all his freshmen on the field, getting them time to play and just how he strives to get whatever his players want," Solomon said of McGriff. "He’ll always put a smile on your face whenever you need it."