Jalewis Solomon made it clear how he feels about the atmosphere currently surrounding the Auburn football program. "Nothing not to like right now," he said. Solomon, who will announce his decision on August 5th, was back on the Plains for a massive Big Cat Weekend and was at the pool when 5-star wide receiver Perry Thompson announced his commitment from Alabama to the Tigers. It signaled to the Ellaville, Ga., native that Hugh Freeze and staff have Auburn heading in the right direction.

"They're on the rise," Solomon said. "They got something to build on. They're having a bunch of people flip. It's for a reason. They want to help this team become what they were back where they used to be." While Solomon plays wide receiver at Schley County, the Tigers are recruiting him to play safety. That is where the role of Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff comes into play. "You gotta love Coach Crime," Solomon said. "He knows what I'm worth, and he knows what my skillset is and how far I can go. He says I'm a big part of this program, and he'll love to have me here."