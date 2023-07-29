Solomon: Auburn 'on the rise'
Jalewis Solomon made it clear how he feels about the atmosphere currently surrounding the Auburn football program.
"Nothing not to like right now," he said.
Solomon, who will announce his decision on August 5th, was back on the Plains for a massive Big Cat Weekend and was at the pool when 5-star wide receiver Perry Thompson announced his commitment from Alabama to the Tigers. It signaled to the Ellaville, Ga., native that Hugh Freeze and staff have Auburn heading in the right direction.
"They're on the rise," Solomon said. "They got something to build on. They're having a bunch of people flip. It's for a reason. They want to help this team become what they were back where they used to be."
While Solomon plays wide receiver at Schley County, the Tigers are recruiting him to play safety. That is where the role of Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff comes into play.
"You gotta love Coach Crime," Solomon said. "He knows what I'm worth, and he knows what my skillset is and how far I can go. He says I'm a big part of this program, and he'll love to have me here."
While the 2024 recruit still has Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida State in his top five, his decision will likely come down to the Tigers and South Carolina, where head coach Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray are heavily recruiting him. Taking a visit to Columbia the other day, Solomon said he received a lot of love from the fans while he was out to eat.
So where does Auburn stand out compared to the Gamecocks? Well, his brother Zykeivous Walker is currently on the Tigers' roster, first and foremost.
"That makes a big impact on my decision for sure," Solomon said. "He tells me all the ins and outs about Auburn and what he loves about it. He says he might cry if I come."
As for what he likes about Freeze, Solomon brings up his energy.
"Electric coach," he said. "He wants to win and has this big old eager to win, and I really love that."