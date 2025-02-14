Softball sweeps doubleheader, still unbeaten

The Tigers swept their Friday doubleheader in the Clearwater Invitational, beginning with a morning victory over Virginia and an afternoon win over UCF. Both games were one-run games, as the Tigers kept their perfect start to the season alive.

Game 1: Virginia, W 7-6

It was a thrilling start to the day for Auburn, as the Tigers mounted their fourth come-from-behind victory of the year.

Virginia opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run, before KK McCrary responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame for Auburn. The Cavaliers retook the lead in the second inning and Auburn once again answered — as Icess Tresvik knocked in two runs with a two-out single.

The fourth lead change of the game occurred in the third, with Virginia going ahead 4-3, and then 5-3 in the sixth inning.

Pinch-hitter Skylar Elkins brought Auburn within one run with a solo home run in the sixth and Tresvik tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with her solo shot.

With the game in extras and Auburn trailing by one in the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers scored the tying run on a Virginia error and then loaded the bases on two consecutive bunts that went for hits.

Tresvik recorded her fourth RBI of the game on a walk-off walk, as Auburn won its seventh game of the year.