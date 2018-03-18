Casey McCrackin’s walk-off RBI single lifted No. 14 Auburn over No. 12 Alabama 2-1 in the series finale Sunday.

The Tigers (27-6, 2-4) picked up their first SEC series win after a seventh-inning comeback, scoring two runs in the final inning to defeat the Tide.

After a quiet start, the Tigers got their bats going just in time with a seventh inning rally, beginning with a lead-off homerun to left-center field from Alyssa Rivera to tie the game at 1-1.

Freshman Taylon Snow then advanced to second on a wild pitch setting the scene for McCrackin’s game-winning hit. The junior from Cantonment, Fla., came in clutch for the Tigers, driving in Snow with a screamer through the left side.

“I was just looking for something over the middle,” McCrackin said, “I got it through a hole and Taylon is fast enough to score at home.”

The game was mostly a defensive battle with both teams tallying just three hits each leading up to the final inning.

After allowing two hits and a run in the first, the Auburn defense held strong the remainder of the game led by senior ace Kaylee Carlson (13-1). The right-hander from Garden Grove, Calif. only allowed one more hit in the remaining six innings, retiring 11 consecutive batters and striking out four in the contest.

Alabama pitcher Courtney Gettins (7-2) kept the Tigers at bay for most of the game, but couldn’t hang on allowing a late rally from Auburn to pick up the loss. The junior was responsible for four hits and two runs. The Tigers totaled five hits in the game.

Victoria Draper also picked up the 50th stolen base of her career in game three. The redshirt senior from Moulton, Ala. now has 32 stolen bases on the season, just one shy of tying the school record.

Auburn will now ahead to a mid-week matchup with Alabama State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CDT.