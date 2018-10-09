If you'd said before the Mississippi State game that Nick Fitzgerald had broken Tim Tebow's rushing record, I wouldn't have believed you.

Auburn had just had too much success against Fitzgerald in previous years to think he could go for 144 yards.

He went for much more than that.

As you can see in the three-minute mashup above, Mississippi State did a few things differently pre-snap than the Bulldogs typically do. That caused some confusion and required some adjustments that took the Tigers' defensive staff a little while to react to.

KEVIN STEELE'S TAKE: "The thing that happened in the process is they basically changed some things around in terms of how they approached how to get to their final formation before the ball was snapped. We had a few misunderstandings. They were not busts. It wasn't like that. It was just in terms of gap fits, just in terms of who's inside, who's outside. The width of it even, sometimes, being too wide on something, being too tight on something. They allowed the reloading of that empty back back into the backfield. We just didn't fit things very cleanly. And then the missed tackles. The missed tackles were not good at all, just uncharacteristic, something we have not done, but we'll get it corrected."