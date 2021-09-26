Smoke-ed again

“I mean, I just consider myself a ballhawk,” said Monday. “I've got a knack for the ball. It's just doing my job. Just listening to what my coach is giving me, the feedback on the sidelines. We knew they were a team that liked to attack the seams within two minutes. He gave the right call, and I just read my keys and picked the ball off.”

Smoke Monday returned an interception for a 36-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 34-24 win. It was the third pick-6 of his career.

AUBURN | T.J. Finley and Shedrick Jackson teamed up for the game-winning score. But Auburn needed a little smoke to put on the finishing touches of its win over Georgia State.

Auburn out-scored GSU 15-0 in the fourth quarter with the touchdowns coming within 14 seconds of each other.

Finley came off the bench at quarterback to spark AU, throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Jackson on 4th and 9 with 45 seconds left. On GSU’s second play after the ensuing kickoff, Monday stepped in front of a Darren Grainger pass intended for Terrance Dixon and sprinted down the right sidelines for the score.

“Smoke’s just a ball hawk,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden, who had a career-high eight tackles along with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. “He’s got a nose for the ball, whether it’s downhill in the run or picking the ball off. I trust him back there as a leader of that second group, and he’s just got a nose and knack for finding the ball and the end zone too.”

Auburn’s defense came up big in the second half. After giving up 299 total yards including 219 rushing in the first half, the Tigers held GSU to 85 yards and just 48 on the ground after the break.

All three of AU’s sacks came in the second half. Linebacker Chandler Wooten set a career-high with 12 tackles while edge T.D. Moultry had nine tackles and two tackles-for-loss.

After sitting out the first half due to a targeting penalty last week, linebacker Zakoby McClain totaled four tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the second half.

“We just really came in and Coach gave us the adjustments that we needed,” said Monday. “The message was just for everyone to just do your job. (McClain) looked at me and gave me that look, and I know he didn't need to say anything. I knew he was going to do what he does. I was just ready for him to get back.”

Auburn plays at LSU next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.