Smith, Kessler lead Auburn over Sooners

"We had an advantage in the frontline. We took advantage of our advantage," Bruce Pearl said. "Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were dominant in there."

The two combined for 44 points and 21 rebounds as Smith recorded another double-double with a game-high 23 points and 12 boards while Kessler added 21 points and nine rebounds as the No. 1 Tigers (20-1, 9-0) pulled away from Oklahoma (13-8) in a 86-68 victory.

AUBURN | Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler made certain that Auburn wouldn’t be upset and lose the program’s first-ever home game as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

After scoring a season-low 55 points in the victory against Missouri on Tuesday, Auburn put 24 more points than the Sooners had averaged allowing this year. Following his worst shooting game, Smith finished 6-of-14 from the floor, 2-of-5 from behind the arc and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. The freshman was blunt about how Auburn's offense was effective against Oklahoma.

"I didn't go 2-15, so that helped," Smith said.

Kessler was effective, making all seven shots inside while drilling two three-pointers.

Oklahoma, down 12 at halftime, cut Auburn's lead to three with 12:26 to go. Devan Cambridge made sure it didn't get any closer, coming down with an offensive board, one of his four in the game, and drained two free throws. Cambridge came down with another offensive rebound five seconds later and put it back in for a 55-47 Auburn lead.

"He's a great defender and a great rebounder, and he'll make open shots," Pearl said about Cambridge. "That's a guy who goes to his strength."

K.D. Johnson finished with 13 points, scoring five straight in a stretch that spread Auburn's lead to 15 with 6:51 to play. Zep Jasper added nine points, while Dylan Cardwell contributed eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Tigers held Oklahoma, who came in ranked eighth in the nation in field goal percentage, to 38.9 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from three.

Auburn is back home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as the Tigers host Alabama at 8 p.m. C.T.