Smith goes No. 3 overall

The former Auburn forward on Thursday was selected with the third overall selection by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. No former member of the Tigers' basketball team has been drafted this highly; Chris Morris (1988) and Chuck Person (1986) previously held the top mark as No. 4 overall selections.

Smith, a freshman during the 2021-22 season, averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 points per game. His height (6-foot-10), youth (he spent the entire season as an 18-year-old) and remarkable poise made him among the most coveted professional prospects, but Smith's shooting ability ultimately made him the one player Orlando simply couldn't live without. He shot 46 percent from two-point range last season, 43 percent from three-point range and hit 80 percent of his free throws.

No other forward in this draft class has those credentials.

"With shooting ability and my love for defense, I feel like I can come in right away and make an instant impact," Smith said Thursday night. "Real motivated to get down there, get to work and just meet my teammates, meet my staff, just meet everybody down there. Just building relationships, getting to know the family and just getting to work."



All players drafted in the first round receive four-year deals with two years guaranteed and the club holding options for years three and four. The NBA and the Players Association have agreed to a rookie scale each season, which guides rookie compensation based on draft slot. As the No. 2 pick, Smith can earn a maximum of $8.75 million next season and approximately $9.2 million in 2023-24, though the exact figure won't be determined until Smith comes to terms with the Rockets.

Many believed Smith would go No. 1 to the Magic, but they had a similar forward (Franz Wagner) known largely for being a formidable off-the-dribble shooter. It wasn't clear how the Magic could make those players truly co-exist. The Magic instead chose Duke forward Paolo Banchero.

The Thunder, which picked second overall, had a bigger need at power forward. Still, Oklahoma City instead went with Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren. Houston is a organization in full rebuild mode and has huge needs at both forward positions, which ensures Smith will have a clear shot at major playing time. The Rockets' top players are point guard Kevin Porter Jr. and shooting guard Jalen Green.