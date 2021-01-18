AuburnSports - Smith de-commits from UT, looking hard at Auburn

Colby Smith on Monday de-committed from Tennessee, and the offensive tackle from North Carolina will have plenty of other options from which to choose on Signing Day.

The relationship is reason enough for Smith to have interest in Auburn, and the feeling is mutual. Auburn recently offered and is pushing hard for Smith.

“I talked to Coach Friend (Sunday),” Smith said. “I really like Coach Friend. Me and him have a really good relationship. We click really well.”

Smith, from Rockingham County in Wentworth, has been in contact with Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend, who was at Tennessee when Smith committed to the Vols.

Smith has never been to Auburn, but Friend believes Smith would fit in. It’s Smith’s kind of town, according to Friend.

“I don’t know a lot about Auburn, but Coach Friend said it would fit me really well,” Smith said. “It’s a small town, which fits me perfectly. I’m from the country. It’s also in the SEC, which is big.”

Smith also likes new head coach Bryan Harsin. The two also spoke on Sunday.

“I like him,” Smith said. “I think he’s pretty cool. I think he’ll be really good at Auburn.”

Smith is considering playing under Harsin and Friend. Auburn is one of his finalists. Tennessee also remains in the mix, as do North Carolina and Louisville.

“I’ll have to make a decision soon,” Smith said. “Signing Day isn’t too far away.”

Rivals ranks Smith, who is 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, the No. 31 overall recruit in North Carolina.