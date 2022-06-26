Smith appreciates the Tigers’ pitch

James Smith visits Auburn often and even made an official visit this weekend.

His advice for the Tigers? Keep on keepin’ on.

The Class of 2023 defensive tackle said Sunday that Auburn has done a good job of recruiting him so far — and his trip this weekend was yet another positive experience for him on the Plains. He likes the program just as it is.

“Don’t try to change, don’t be something that you’re not,” Smith said. “Keep doing what you’re doing and do the work. Be what you are.”

Smith, a Rivals four-star recruit, toured Auburn this weekend with best friend Qua Russaw. They’re two Montgomery kids who want to play together in college and, well, do pretty much everything together anyway. They officially visited Georgia together last weekend and have plans to (concurrently) hit Florida or Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend in late July.

That part of the schedule remains up in the air.

Smith says he’d still like to make official visits to Miami, Florida and UCLA before making a decision in December. His plan is to graduate early and enroll in January.

After one season at the IMG Academy in Florida, Smith will be back at G.W. Carver High in Montgomery this fall. He has expectations. Big expectations.

“I’m really going to try to re-establish myself,” he said. “I didn’t play that much last year, so this is is about coming back hard and winning. I’ll do what I do.”

As for Auburn, his expectations there are high as well.

So far, the Tigers are meeting them.

“It’s a good environment. People here are nice. It’s cool,” Smith said. “I feel like people like me came here, which is cool.”