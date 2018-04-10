The misery continued for No. 21 Auburn Tuesday night at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

The Tigers left 12 runners on base and were just 1-of-10 with runners in scoring position in a 12-3 loss at Samford. Auburn has lost four-straight and six of its last seven to fall to 23-11 overall.

“I think it’s less about who you are playing right now with our club and more about ourselves,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We left a small village on the bases. I felt like we were at first and second most of the night but never could drive and get another hit.

“The thing I was most concerned about was how they just swung the bats against even some of guys we use on the weekend.”