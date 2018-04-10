The misery continued for No. 21 Auburn Tuesday night at Joe Lee Griffin Field.
The Tigers left 12 runners on base and were just 1-of-10 with runners in scoring position in a 12-3 loss at Samford. Auburn has lost four-straight and six of its last seven to fall to 23-11 overall.
“I think it’s less about who you are playing right now with our club and more about ourselves,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We left a small village on the bases. I felt like we were at first and second most of the night but never could drive and get another hit.
“The thing I was most concerned about was how they just swung the bats against even some of guys we use on the weekend.”
Auburn starter Jack Owen (1-2) lasted just 1.0 inning allowing four runs on five hits to take the loss. Calvin Coker also struggled, allowing four runs on six hits in 2.1 innings as Samford built an 8-2 lead after four innings.
Samford added an unearned run off Elliott Anderson in the sixth, a run off Andrew Mitchell in the seventh and two runs off Davis Daniel in the eighth.
Samford, which improves to 20-14, had 18 hits including four solo home runs.
Will Holland finished 3-of-5, driving in all three of Auburn’s runs with a two-RBI single in the third and a solo home run in the fifth. Judd Ward, who started for a second-straight game in left field, was 2-of-4.
Auburn returns to SEC play this weekend with a three-game series against Mississippi State at Plainsman Park. Friday’s opener begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.