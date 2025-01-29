Sixth-man superlative

But they’re also getting a big contribution from freshman Tahaad Pettiford, who is becoming a favorite for the SEC Sixth-Man of the Year.

And one of his biggest challengers for the award might by his teammate, senior Chaney Johnson.

“I think it speaks a lot about, let's just say, the character of those two kids,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “They have a starter impact. And it really does help us when we go to the bench and we don't drop off. We just get different.”

According to EvanMiya.com, Pettiford is the most impactful sixth man in college basketball and Johnson is ranked fourth. The only other SEC player in the the top 10 is Florida forward Thomas Haugh at No. 2.

Pettiford again displayed his importance to the team Saturday scoring all eight of his points in the second half of a 53-51 win over No. 6 Tennessee. He led AU with a plus/minus of +14.