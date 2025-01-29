Sixth-man superlative

AUBURN | There are many reasons for No.1 Auburn’s dominating success this season.
The Tigers feature a veteran roster led by All-American Johni Broome.
But they’re also getting a big contribution from freshman Tahaad Pettiford, who is becoming a favorite for the SEC Sixth-Man of the Year.
And one of his biggest challengers for the award might by his teammate, senior Chaney Johnson.
“I think it speaks a lot about, let's just say, the character of those two kids,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “They have a starter impact. And it really does help us when we go to the bench and we don't drop off. We just get different.”
According to EvanMiya.com, Pettiford is the most impactful sixth man in college basketball and Johnson is ranked fourth. The only other SEC player in the the top 10 is Florida forward Thomas Haugh at No. 2.
Pettiford again displayed his importance to the team Saturday scoring all eight of his points in the second half of a 53-51 win over No. 6 Tennessee. He led AU with a plus/minus of +14.
He averages nearly 21 minutes a game but was limited to just 14 against the Volunteers after picking up two fouls within the first eight minutes of the game.
“Tahaad, he added a spark. You know, he played 14 minutes only, but he was plus-14. It just shows how much of a player – and he lives for the moment,” said Broome.
“It just shows character as a freshman, being able to be on a team like this. We rely on him at times as well, and he delivers for us. So we need everybody on the team, and he's a big part of this team.”
Pettiford is averaging 15.9 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the floor. He’s second on the team in 3-pointers made (39) and 3-point percentage (.419).
Auburn, 18-1 overall and 6-0 in the SEC, plays at LSU Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network