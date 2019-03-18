"We do expect those guys to be back," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Newkirk was expected to compete with Tyrone Truesdell and Coynis Miller for a starting defensive tackle position alongside Derrick Brown. Peters, who is a standout on special teams, can play nickel, dime or safety. Monday, who had a postseason procedure on his shoulder, is a promising young backup safety.

Hastings suffered a knee injury last spring and then re-injured it last fall.

In addition, running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz will miss spring while they run for the track team. Shivers and Schwartz, who both played as true freshmen last season, should be key parts of the offense this fall.

"Both guys had big time freshman years, and both guys are, football is very important to them too. I know they'll do everything they can to stay updated as far as that goes, in the summer, they'll be catching up," Malzahn said.

Auburn will hold the first of 15 spring practices Monday afternoon. The A-Day game will be April 13 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.