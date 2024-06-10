For a lot of programs, official visits take place in the four weekends in June. That's not the case in Auburn, Ala., right now. Just as the weekend with eight official visitors ended, the Tigers are turning right back around and getting ready for six more. Six official visitors are expected to be in town Monday through Wednesday, as Auburn continues its stretch of non-stop recruiting. Let's break down this group of expected official visitors and the latest in their recruitments.

Zion Grady will be one of the six official visitors on campus Monday through Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Zion Grady, DE — Enterprise, Ala. An elite defender getting ready to spend his first and only season at Enterprise, Grady has been to campus plenty of times. There's likely nothing else for Grady to see, so expect this trip to mostly be about strengthening the relationship with the coaching staff. Miami and Florida State have already hosted him on official visits, while Tennessee and Ohio State get him on campus later this month. He named Florida State his leader following his trip to Tallahassee.

Shekai Mills-Knight, RB — Chattanooga, Tenn. It's set to be a busy month for Mills-Knight, who rolls into Auburn fresh off an official visit to Alabama. He's hit Miami, Michigan and Alabama so far, with trips to Tennessee and Ole Miss still on the calendar. Auburn is looking to sign two running backs this class, Mills-Knight is certainly someone the Tigers would take to fill one of those spots.

Kaleb Edwards, TE — El Dorado Hills, Calif. All the way from California, Edwards will return to Auburn for the first time since late March for his official visit. He's already officially visited Washington, UCLA and Texas, with trips to Alabama and Oregon remaining this month. Following that, it appears that Edwards will try to narrow in on a decision in the weeks following his visits.

Isaiah Gibson, DL — Warner Robins, Ga. Plenty of programs have either seen or will see Gibson on campus this month. Although he's committed to USC, he's been open to listening to other schools. Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are all pushing to pull him away from the Trojans. This will be his first trip back to Auburn since A-Day on April 6.

Javeon Campbell, DL — Frankfort, Ky. This will be official visit No. 3 of five for the 6-foot-6 defensive lineman out of Kentucky. He's already made trips to Miami and Kentucky, with Alabama and Georgia following his official visit to Auburn. Campbell was on campus back in late March and this will be his first trip back to the Plains since then.