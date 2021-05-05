AuburnSports - Six Auburn players who could get drafted in 2022

The 2022 draft will also be the first true draft for Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

Auburn has a mix of players entering their final season of eligibility and players who will become eligible for the draft for the first time.

After four former Auburn players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Roger McCreary

First up is the surefire pick and the clear favorite to be drafted highest in the 2022 draft, Roger McCreary. Had McCreary entered the 2021 draft he would’ve — in all likelihood — been selected.

Instead, McCreary is back as cornerback No. 1 on the roster and the opportunity to boost his draft stock even higher.

The former 3-star out of Mobile put up 36 tackles and an interception in 2019 before becoming the No. 1 corner in 2020 and totaling 45 tackles and three interceptions in less games.

Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, McCreary has the size to play cornerback at the next level and will look to continue the recent trend of Auburn defensive backs getting drafted.

Smoke Monday

Smoke Monday, like McCreary, opted to return for the 2021 season and continue to boost his draft stock.

In his first full season as a starter in 2020, Monday racked up 73 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a forced fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Clocking in at 6-foot-3, 199 pounds, Monday has the size to go along with speed and length to play at the next level.

During what will likely be his last season on the Plains, he’ll have to clean up some issues in coverage to become a more desirable pro prospect. Though, similar to Jamien Sherwood, transitioning to an outside linebacker role in the NFL is a possibility for Monday.

Zakoby McClain

Zakoby McClain was already on a trajectory to becoming a strong linebacker for Auburn. Then, K.J. Britt went down with an injury and McClain had an opportunity to become a full-time starter.

He took advantage of the opportunity.

McClain finished the season with 113 tackles and three sacks. McClain’s tackle total was good for second in the country.

Because McClain is slightly undersized at 6-foot, 219 pounds, he’ll have to continue to improve as a coverage linebacker to go alongside his strong skillset as a middle linebacker.

Owen Pappoe

The first player who won’t be in his senior season on this list, Owen Pappoe was a highly-rated 4-star linebacker in the class of 2019 and has been on the field ever since he got to Auburn.

After putting up 49 tackles in 2019, Pappoe stepped into a starting role in 2020 and put up 93 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

Pappoe’s skillset of being able to play inside, along with side-to-side and dropping into coverage fits perfectly in today’s NFL systems.

If Pappoe can continue to develop that and progress in 2021, he’ll have the option to go pro after three years at Auburn.

Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden only played in three games in 2019 but the redshirt freshman burst onto the scene in 2020.

Wooden was named to the All-SEC Freshman team after finishing the season with 42 tackles, 9.5 for loss and four sacks.

With a productive 2021 and his versatility to play defensive end and defensive tackle, Wooden may be headed for an opportunity to go pro after 2021.

Anders Carlson

Every draft, usually the top one-to-three kickers end up getting drafted. In 2021, Anders Carlson may be one of those guys.

Taking over for older brother Daniel in 2018, Anders has improved each season.

In 2020, the Lou Groza semifinalist connected on 20-of-22 field goal attempts and went 24-for-25 on extra-point attempts.

If he continues to progress, even slightly, Carlson has a chance to take home the Lou Groza and sneak into one of the late rounds in the 2021 draft.

***

NAMES TO WATCH

Dreshun Miller

The cornerback transfer from West Virginia was on some draft boards in the 2020 draft before deciding to return to college and then transfer to Auburn. Miller helped lead West Virginia to one of the top pass coverage defenses in the country and had eight pass deflections and an interception. The only issue for Miller is playing time. He’ll arrive at Auburn in the summer, but guys like Jaylin Simpson and Kamal Hadden just wrapped up 15 spring practices to try to solidify their spots at the top of the depth chart.

Brandon Council

After a season-ending knee injury and then shoulder surgery in the offseason held him out of spring practice, Brandon Council is expected to be back and ready this summer. Council started at right guard mostly last year, but he has the ability to play all five positions. Because of his versatility and SEC experience, Council is a name that could end up on some draft boards.

Tyrone Truesdell

Tyrone Truesdell chose to utilize the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA and return for another season as a starting defensive tackle at Auburn. With Derrick Brown in 2019, Truesdell looked strong. With Brown gone in 2020, Truesdell struggled more. However, with his frame of 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds, with some more development, Truesdell could sneak into the 2021 draft.

Bo Nix

And finally, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix’s stats haven’t been anything crazy his first two years and he hasn’t really developed.

But that’s not all on Nix and that should be recognized. Nix was dealt a bad hand with an offensive line that struggled to pass block and his coaches were unable to remove some bad habits Nix had developed.

With Harsin and Mike Bobo — who both have a history of developing quarterbacks — in town, Nix has a chance to take a step forward in 2021.

How big of a step he takes, or if he takes one at all is a question, there’s no doubt. But, if he can progress he could be headed towards an NFL future. That’ll all depend on breaking bad habits and an offensive line that gives him time to sit in the pocket.

The 2021 draft seems unlikely, but Nix is a possible player to look out for.