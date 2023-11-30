“I would just tell them, ‘Man, this is what you come to Auburn for,’” said Simpson. “They sat here and watched the game. We put on a show out there. This is why you come — primetime ball.

The fifth-year senior had a clear message to all the recruits visiting and watching the Tigers’ 27-24 loss to Alabama in the 88th Iron Bowl.

AUBURN | Just minutes after one of the toughest losses of his college career, Jaylin Simpson could still look to the future of Auburn’s football program and better Saturdays to come.

“This is the biggest stage. Michigan-Ohio State, that’s cool and all, but the SEC, Iron Bowl — this is what you want to play in. This game right here, this is what you come here for.”

Auburn hosted more than 100 prospects at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the game. The Tigers currently have 18 commitments with a class ranked No. 16 in the country by Rivals.

With a number of high-profile recruits still strongly considering AU, the class could shoot up the rankings over the next 20 days.

“The recruits, I think, see it,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “The battles are never over when you're talking about battling for the top guys in the country, but for them to have that as an experience, it certainly is a positive for us.

“I don't know that they've been to a game that was quite like that, and so I think it was a step in the right direction for us to get to the finish line with some of those guys.”

Freeze led AU to a 6-6 record and a bowl game in his first season. His plans to build Auburn back into an elite program that consistently competes for championships could take a big step forward with a highly-ranked 2024 class.

“Hopefully they see even in Year 1 … we can close the gap pretty fast on the upper echelon of this conference,” said Freeze.

The early signing period begins Dec.20.