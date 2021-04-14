AuburnSports - Simpson has ‘got a lot to prove’

When he returned, Nehemiah Pritchett had a firm hold on the starting cornerback position opposite Roger McCreary. Simpson played in seven more games but had just 10 more tackle and two pass breakups.

He had four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors in his first-ever college start. But late in the 29-13 win over Kentucky, Simpson suffered an injury that kept him out for a couple of games.

“I was very — hurt physically, but I was really hurt mentally,” said Simpson. “I had just got my feet wet, first game so I got a lot to prove, I would say. So I’m just ready for September 4th.”

Simpson is already pointing to Auburn’s opener against Akron. With Pritchett getting a lot of reps at nickel this spring, Simpson has been back with the first-team at cornerback.

“Tremendously talented and he’s got great short-area quickness and good long speed,” said first-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

Simpson put in a lot of hard work during the offseason to get bigger and stronger, and try to avoid another major injury. After playing at 171 pounds last season, he’s up to 179 and planning to be closer to 185 this fall.

“I feel a lot better,” Simpson said. “Coach (Jeff) Pitman and Coach (Brandon) Pringle and (Anthony) Lazard, they knew about what I had going on. So they just put it on me real fast and real strong, and they told me, we're going to make sure that doesn't happen again.”

On defense, the biggest change for Simpson transitioning from Kevin Steele to Mason comes before the ball is even snapped.

“Very, very, very attentive to details on pre-snap,” said Simpson. “What’s your assignment? What’s your alignment? Where are your eyes? That’s been the biggest thing for me that I’ve noticed.”

As for his goals this fall, Simpson likes to keep it simple with an eye on last season’s disappointment.

“My expectations, No. 1 on the board is just to stay healthy. Because I know what I’m capable of if I’m healthy,” he said. “You know, I wouldn’t put it all for me. I’m a team player, I just want to win as many games as we can and win a championship.”

Auburn will hold its 12th practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.