AuburnSports - Signing Day: OL ‘probably took the biggest hit’

“The offensive line probably took the biggest hit,” said interim coach Kevin Steele as he addressed AU’s 12 signees.

One of the Tigers’ biggest personnel issues didn’t improve and perhaps took another step backwards on Signing Day.

AUBURN | Auburn has struggled to recruit highly-rated offensive linemen, particularly offensive tackles. Auburn was able to sign just one offensive guard Wednesday.

Auburn had a fairly-regarded offensive line class at one point, but had both of its offensive tackle commits flip — J’Marion Gooch to Tennessee at the end of August and Caleb Johnson to Notre Dame Nov. 19.

Four-star offensive guard Jaeden Roberts de-committed from Auburn on Signing Day while Harvard transfer center/guard Eric Wilson did not sign Wednesday and is taking a wait-and-see approach.

That left the Tigers with Garner Langlo, who projects as a guard in college, as their lone offensive line signee.

Steele, who was named interim coach after Gus Malzahn was fired Sunday, offered one potential solution to the problem. Auburn signed four defensive lineman and is expecting a fifth on Friday. The Tigers have 15 defensive linemen/Bucks on the current roster, only four of which are seniors.

“I’ve been part of programs in the past where there’s been successful moves from defense to offense,” Steele said. “In fact, we played with two on offense this year, that were originally defensive linemen.

“And that’s not any specific person. That’s not anybody having anybody in mind, but that is an option, to expedite the development and the process in the offensive line and fill some voids. That could be an option for somebody if they chose to go that direction.”

Both Alec Jackson and Tashawn Manning began their Auburn careers as defensive linemen before making the switch to offensive line and starting this fall. Auburn has a ling history of moving linemen from defense to offense including Prince Tega Wanogho, who was a three-year starter at left tackle from 2017-19.

Another potential solution, and the one Malzahn was planning to use, is the transfer portal. The Tigers have utilized a number of transfers on its starting offensive line during the Malzahn era, and the NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule in January that will open up even more opportunities.

“It’s coming. It’s going to change football,” Steele said. “I’m not sure what the future holds. And obviously that would be up to the next head coach how much he wants to infuse transfers into the roster.

“Some coaches will probably say no, we’re not going that road. We’re going to stay traditional. Other coaches will go a little bit that way, and some will probably go a lot that way. So that would be up to the next head coach.”