Signing Day Central

AUBURN | Auburn enters Signing Day with 25 commitments and hoping to add more to secure a top five or better class.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

6:38 a.m. -- Offensive lineman Kail Ellis has signed.

6:22 a.m. Tight end Hollis Davidson signs.

6:12 a.m. -- Offensive lineman Tai Buster is second signee of day. OL coach Jake Thornton calls Buster a hidden gem and said he's versatile enough to play guard or tackle.

6:10 a.m. -- Punter John McGuire is first signee of the day.

6:01 a.m. -- Auburn begins the day ranked 6th nationally and 5th in the SEC in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

6 a.m. — Faxes and/or emails can officially start rolling in from the Eastern time zone.

KEY SIGNING TIMES (All times Central)

Na'eem Offord — 10:30 a.m., Darrion Smith — 1 p.m, Ousmane Kromah — 1:15 p.m., Justus Terry — Friday

AUBURN COMMIT SIGNING TIMES (All times Central)

Hollis Davidson — 6 a.m., John McGuire — 6 a.m., Eric Winters — 8:15 a.m., Malik Autry — 8:30 a.m., Deuce Knight — 9 a.m., Alvin Henderson — 10:30 a.m., Broderick Shull — 11 a.m., Jakaleb Faulk — 11 a.m., Samuel Turner — 1 p.m., Bryce Deas — 1 p.m., Blake Woodby — 1 p.m., Kail Ellis — 1 p.m., Jacobe Ward — 2:15 p.m., Tai Buster — 2:30 p.m., Ryan Ghea — 2:45 p.m., Devin Williams — 5:30 p.m. CST, Donovan Starr — Friday

TBD: Jared Smith, Derick Smith, Erick Smith, Antonio Coleman, Elijah Melendez, Shamar Arnoux, Anquon Fegans

2025 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

