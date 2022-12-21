AUBURN | Auburn enters Signing Day with 18 commitments and hoping to make a strong final push to a top 15 class.

Stay tuned to Signing Day Central throughout Wednesday as we update all the news on commitments, flips and signings.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

1:15 p.m. -- JUCO DT Quientrail Jamison-Travis is AU's 18th signee of the day.

12:46 p.m. -- CB Kayin Lee has signed with AU.

12:25 p.m. -- WR Daquayvious Sorey inks his LOI with Auburn.

12:04 p.m. -- Auburn moved up to No. 16 in the team rankings with the addition of CB Kayin Lee.

11:59 a.m. -- 4-star CB Kayin Lee flips from Ohio State to Auburn, giving the Tigers 19 commitments.

11:53 a.m. -- JUCO OL Izavion Miller signs with AU.

11:15 a.m. -- Auburn moves up to 18th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with the addition of Keldric Faulk.

11:10 a.m. -- Auburn gets a huge Signing Day boost by flipping Rivals100 DE Keldric Faulk from Florida State. Faulk is AU's 18th commit and 14th signee.

10:50 a.m. -- DL Wilky Denaud is 13th signee.

10:46 a.m. -- QB Keyone Jenkins turned down a PWO offer from Auburn and signed with FIU. Auburn is down to 17 commitments.

10:37 a.m. -- DE Brenton Williams is 12th signee.

10:30 a.m. -- JUCO OL Isaiah Jatta commits to Colorado.

10:07 a.m. -- DB Colton Hood signs with AU.

10 a.m. -- DB Tony Mitchell announces he's signing with Alabama.

9:25 a.m. -- Terrance Love is 10th signee in 23 class.

9:15 a.m. -- QB Hank Brown signs.

9:01 a.m. -- C Connor Lew is AU's 8th signee.

8:45 a.m. -- Auburn announces Vandy DL/OLB transfer Elijah McAllister has signed scholarship papers.

8:20 a.m. -- DB J.C. Hart signs with AU.

8 a.m. -- OL Tyler Johnson signs.

7:50 a.m. -- DE Darron Reed is AU's 5th signee.

7:25 a.m. -- S Sylvester Smith signs.

7:10 a.m. -- OL Bradyn Joiner signs.

6:18 a.m. -- DL Stephen Johnson signs.

6:09 a.m. -- OL Clay Wedin is the first official signee of the 2023 class.

6:01 a.m. -- Auburn begins the day ranked 22nd nationally and 9th in the SEC in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

6 a.m. -- NOTE: RB Jeremiah Cobb is not expected to officially sign with Auburn until the late signing period, Feb. 1.

6 a.m. — Faxes and/or emails can officially start rolling in from the Eastern time zone.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES (All times Central)

9:30 a.m. -- DB Tony Mitchell

11 a.m. -- DB Braeden Marshall and DE Keldric Faulk

1 p.m. -- DT James Smith and DE Qua Russaw

Unknown -- OL Isaiah Jatta, DB Kayin Lee, DB C.J. Johnson and DB Tyler Scott (Jan. 7)

2023 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

