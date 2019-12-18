SIGNING DAY CENTRAL
AUBURN | The Tigers enter the early signing period with 20 commitments, a number of top targets and ranked No. 9 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)
6:04 a.m. -- 3-star OL Kilian Zierer is Auburn's first signee,
6 a.m. — Faxes can officially start rolling in.
** Gus Malzahn is scheduled to hold his Signing Day press conference at 1 p.m.
OFFICIAL SIGNEES
3-star OL Kilian Zierer
COMMITMENTS
3-star QB Chayil Garnett
5-star RB Cartavious Bigsby
4-star WR Kobe Hudson
4-star WR JJ Evans
4-star WR Ze’Vian Capers
3-star WR Elijah Canion
3-star OL Avery Jernigan
3-star OL Tate Johnson
3-star OL Jeremiah Wright
3-star OL Brenden Coffey
3-star OL Jonathan Buskey
4-star DL Jay Hardy
4-star DL Zykeivous Walker
3-star DL Daniel Foster-Allen
4-star LB Wesley Steiner
3-star LB Cam Riley
4-star DB Marco Domio
4-star DB Ladarius Tennison
3-star DB Chris Thompson Jr.
