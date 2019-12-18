AUBURN | The Tigers enter the early signing period with 20 commitments, a number of top targets and ranked No. 9 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

6:04 a.m. -- 3-star OL Kilian Zierer is Auburn's first signee,

6 a.m. — Faxes can officially start rolling in.

** Gus Malzahn is scheduled to hold his Signing Day press conference at 1 p.m.

OFFICIAL SIGNEES

3-star OL Kilian Zierer

COMMITMENTS

3-star QB Chayil Garnett

5-star RB Cartavious Bigsby

4-star WR Kobe Hudson

4-star WR JJ Evans

4-star WR Ze’Vian Capers

3-star WR Elijah Canion

3-star OL Avery Jernigan

3-star OL Tate Johnson

3-star OL Jeremiah Wright

3-star OL Brenden Coffey

3-star OL Jonathan Buskey

4-star DL Jay Hardy

4-star DL Zykeivous Walker

3-star DL Daniel Foster-Allen

4-star LB Wesley Steiner

3-star LB Cam Riley

4-star DB Marco Domio

4-star DB Ladarius Tennison

3-star DB Chris Thompson Jr.

