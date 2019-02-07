AUBURN | Auburn added five signees on Wednesday: a running back, offensive lineman, defensive lineman and two linebackers. The five additions gives Auburn a total of 21 signees in its 2019 class. Auburn also has a commitment from Arizona transfer h-back Jay Jay Wilson. Here is a look at the newest Auburn signees, coach Gus Malzahn's thoughts and their high school accolades.

Malzahn: “He’s a guy we recruited for three years. His brother Ahmmon was a guy we recruited really hard that ended up at Miami and had a great career and we kept in touch. I really believe Mark-Antony is the most versatile running back in the country. He can do a lot of different things. He’s a great running back and can catch it out of the backfield. I know a lot of people were recruiting him to play defensive back. He really reminds me of Kerryon Johnson. He can do a lot of different things. He’s a really special player and I’m excited about Mark-Antony.”

Accolades: Versatile offensive weapon for Coach Tom Abel and the Wellington High Wolverines … gained more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 1,300 rushing yards as a senior … Palm Beach County player of year finalist … Super 11 and first team all-Palm Beach area and all-state … Palm Beach 8A-6A offensive player of year … consensus four-star prospect … rated as the No. 11 (Rivals), 12 (24/7), 13 (ESPN) recruit in state of Florida 24/7 ranks him the No. 4 athlete nationally.

Malzahn: “He was a priority. We only signed two offensive linemen in the early signing period. This is a guy who can play center, he can play guard -- we think he’s a guy who can come in and have a chance to help early.”

Accolades: Highly decorated offensive lineman … GHSA 1-7A all-region first team as a junior and senior … team offensive player of the year for Coach Rush Propst as the Packers advanced to the state championship game … top 50 overall prospect in Georgia by ESPN … ranked No. 19 (ESPN), 24 (Rivals), 33 (24/7) nationally among offensive guard prospects.

Malzahn: “He’s a guy who really stood out because of his versatility. He played some wide receiver, linebacker, corner, and he can just do a lot of different things. I got a chance to watch him play basketball and I know Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) is extremely excited. He plays with an edge and he’s a very physical guy who can really run.”

Accolades: Athletic linebacker prospect with great reaction time … registered 99 tackles, 6.0 TFL, five interceptions as a senior for Coach Wayne Younger, as the Raiders advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs … first team all-Space Coast and all-Brevard County District 12 … ESPN ranks him among top 50 overall prospects nationally at his position … also a basketball letterman.

Malzahn: “He had 187 tackles and I believe he either led the state of Georgia or was second in tackles. He really reminds me a lot of the Deshaun Davis story. He wasn’t highly recruited, but he has the physicality, the intangibles and the want-to, so we’re very excited about Kameron Brown.”

Accolades: Aggressive, physical, high-energy defender … 187 tackles, 24 TFL, six sacks, six PBU, fumble recovery for TD as a senior for Coach Korey Mobbs at Lanier High … team captain who led the Longhorns to the Class 6A semifinals … Gwinnett Daily Post county defensive player of the year … 24/7 ranks him among top 250 prospects in Georgia … also a basketball letterman … older brother Derrick is a senior defensive lineman at Auburn.