AuburnSports - Signee Capsules

Auburn signed 12 on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Although the class was low on numbers, it had substance. Here's a closer look at each of Auburn's 12 signees.

Strong, athletic defensive line prospect … recorded 54 tackles, 20 TFL, 4.5 sacks as a senior for Coach Lev Holly and the Leopards … also scored rushing and receiving TD and had 9 catches for 149 yards … 77 tackles, 23 TFL as a junior … first team AHSAA Class 6A all-state … AL.com A-List … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game selection … rated a top five overall recruit from Alabama by ESPN, 24/7, Rivals, PrepStar … nationally ranked No. 7 among defensive tackle prospects by ESPN and 24/7.

Graduate transfer tight end from Oklahoma … earned first team all-Big 12 recognition as a sophomore, with 26 receptions for 396 yards and six TD … averaged 15.5 yards per catch (41/637 yards) during his Sooner career … four-star ranking by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 24/7 coming out of Santa Margarita Catholic High ... invited to the finals of The Opening ... caught 57 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and added 48 receptions for 926 yards and nine scores as a junior for the Eagles.

Outstanding dual-threat quarterback who has led North Shore High to an 11-0 record and district and bi-district titles thus far in 2020 … 2,453 yards passing with 30 TD and 529 yards rushing with 14 scores as a senior for Coach Jon Kay … junior year, led North Shore to a 15-1 record and second straight state championship … District 21-6A MVP as a sophomore as the 16-0 Mustangs won the Texas 6A D-I state title … MaxPreps sophomore of the year … ESPN rates him No. 4 dual-threat recruit nationally … top 12 player at his position nationally by Rivals, 24/7, PrepStar … among top 40 prospects in Texas … also a track and field letterman.

In-state cornerback prospect who was also a key contributor at receiver for Coach Lev Holly and the Blount High Leopards … 38 catches for 756 yards, 24 returns for 580 yards and 25 tackles, 21 PBU, 7 interceptions his senior season … scored receiving, rushing, punt return TD during his career … 31 tackles, 8 PBU as a junior, along with 27 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … rated among the top 60 overall recruiting prospects in the state of Alabama by 24/7 and ESPN … 24/7 and ESPN rate him among the top 125 defensive back recruits nationally.

Tenacious defensive back with a strong upside … totaled 21 tackles, 8 PBU, 3 forced fumbles in 2019 for the Independence CC Pirates … ESPN and 24/7 rate him a top five prospect at corner … two-year starter for Coach Corey Parker at River Rouge High … all-conference as a senior for the 10-1 Panthers … also a basketball letterman.

Explosive, athletic safety prospect from Florida State University School … despite a shoulder injury, helped Coach Jarrod Hickman’s Seminoles to a 10-1 record in 2020 … scored receiving, interception and KOR touchdowns … first team all-Big Bend as a sophomore and junior … as a junior, 40 catches for 642 yards and 7 scores, along with 94 tackles and 6 interceptions … MaxPreps small school All-America … ESPN rated him the No. 4 safety prospect nationally … one of top 30 Florida products by 24/7, ESPN, PrepStar … state long jump qualifier.

Tall, versatile receiving target from Atascocita High … 39 receptions for 471 yards and five TD as a senior … first team all-district as a junior for Coach Craig Stump’s Eagles, with 53 catches for 853 yards and nine scores … rated the No. 9 tight end prospect nationally by ESPN … top 50 player from the state of Texas by Rivals … also a basketball letterman.

Strong, aggressive offensive lineman with plenty of potential … helped Coach John Brantley’s Trinity Celtics to the state Class 3A semifinals with an 11-1 record … Ocala Star-Banner all-county … rated among the top 90 overall prospects in Florida by Rivals and 24/7 … rated No. 22 nationally among offensive guard recruits by PrepStar.

Talented athlete who is still gaining football experience along the defensive front … recorded an impressive 32.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles as a senior for Coach Dwight Jones at Pacelli High … also posted a receiving touchdown … first team all-region … 43 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries and 3 TD catches as a junior … 24/7 rates him among the top 60 overall prospects in the state of Georgia … also a basketball standout for the Vikings, earning honorable mention all-Bi-City honors.

Powerful athlete with impressive coordination … recorded 41.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7 sacks for Coach William Lowe and the Blue Tigers as a senior … top 10 overall prospect from the state of Missouri by Rivals, ESPN, 24/7, PrepStar … rated No. 25 at his position nationally by PrepStar; 24/7 No. 26.

Fluid performer with speed and quickness … 32 catches for 755 yards and 13 TD as a senior thus far for Coach Channon Hall at Mansfield Summit High in Arlington, Texas, as the Jaguars have advanced to the Region I-5A Division I bi-district finals … as a junior, 45 catches gained 874 yards with 8 scores, earning first team all-district honors … District 7-6A offensive sophomore of year … SportsDay Top 100 … rated among the top 60 overall prospects from the state of Texas by ESPN, 24/7, Rivals … also a track and field letterman.