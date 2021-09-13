Shivers, others 'day-to-day' heading into Penn State

Bryan Harsin is hoping to get some of his starters and key backups back on the field this week as the Tigers prepare for a trip to Happy Valley.

Against Alabama State, Auburn was without RB Shaun Shivers, WR Ja'Varrius Johnson, CB Jaylin Simpson and CB Ro Torrence.

"I hope all those guys that didn’t play, nothing season-ending, so I hope all those guys — day-to-day and we can get a chance to get some of those guys back," Harsin said on Monday.

Absent from Saturday's game was Shivers, which led to another strong game for freshman Jarquez Hunter. Hunter and Shivers are now listed as co-backups at the No. 2 running back spot.

Both Johnson and Simpson were at the game, but in street clothes as they continue to nurse ankle injuries. Johnson is Auburn's starting slot receiver and went for 51 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in the season opener. Simpson and Torrence are the backup cornerbacks behind Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett.