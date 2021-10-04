Shivers making most of limited opportunities

Fortunately for the Tigers, that’s not Shivers’ attitude, and in the comeback victory over LSU on Saturday night, he made a significant impact.

AUBURN | It would have been easy for Shaun Shivers to sulk. The senior had become the third option at running back for Auburn behind a sophomore and a freshman. With his carries and time on the field now limited, Shivers could have mentally checked out.

That’s especially true on the game-winning drive when Shivers converted two crucial third-down attempts. The first came with the Tigers’ ball on their own 24 as Bo Nix found the back for a 10-yard gain for a new set of downs. Then, after a 44-yard run by Jarquez Hunter put Auburn at LSU’s 22-yard line, Nix found Shivers once again on third down for six yards down to the nine. It was his fifth catch of the game and third that moved the chains.

“He was making plays,” Harsin said. “Had a couple that just weren’t the easiest catches but really focused on it and was able to get us the first downs.”

What’s especially impressive is Shivers keeping that laser-like vision on the task at hand despite getting no rushing attempts. In fact, the three-headed monster of him, Tank Bigsby and Hunter rushed the ball just 15 times while Nix used his legs 12 times on runs. Of course, there were other responsibilities for Shivers, including pass blocking on the Tigers’ 48 attempts that resulted in zero sacks.

It all shows the maturity that has endeared himself to his teammates, coaching staff and Auburn fans over his career. Yes, the blow he delivered to Xavier McKinney on the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 Iron Bowl made him a household name. Still, this season, his leadership and contributions are more crucial despite falling in the pecking order.

“It was great to have him back,” Harsin said. “He’s playing really well. Knew what he was doing out there. Had great energy.”

No, Shivers isn’t going to go out silently. You shouldn’t have expected it any other way.