Shivers: 'Lack of focus' cause for dropped passes

"I'll just say it's a lack of focus, that's it," the running back said.

Shaun Shivers, who was responsible for a drop that led to an interception against the Bulldogs, narrows the problem down to one simple thing.

AUBURN | A case of the dropsies ran through the Auburn football team last Saturday against Georgia and, if we are honest, for a large part of this season. Open and with passes delivered sometimes right on the money, Tigers' receivers have literally dropped the ball on possible big plays.

Yes, a word that Bryan Harsin used seven times during his weekly press conference on Monday and hundreds of times since the beginning of fall camp has seemed to fall on deaf ears. And it's not like the receivers just have bad hands. Per Shivers, the catches are coming in practice, but the Tigers' hands have a terrible habit of turning into steel when the game is live.

Some guys have proven themselves reliable for Bo Nix, including Shivers, Kobe Hudson, and tight end John Samuel Shenker. The miscue by Shivers followed a game against LSU in which he caught five passes, three of which helped convert critical first downs. With his number of carries dwindling due to the play of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, it's a way for the senior to make an impact for Auburn.

"It doesn't matter how many carries I get because I know I'm going to have the opportunity to catch the ball out of the backfield and do my thing from there," Shivers said. "Whatever they (the coaches) want me to do, that's what I'll do."

Getting the ball to Shivers is a solid option, but for this offense to be at a total attack level, the receivers have to start making plays when the ball heads their way.

"Like I said, it's just a lack of focus," Shivers said.

He better start preaching that to his teammates.