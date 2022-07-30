Shivers creates good memories with first Auburn trip

Jatavius Shivers, a Class of 2023 offensive tackle, made his first trip to Auburn this weekend and it worked out well.

He met offensive line coach Will Friend. He then met head coach Bryan Harsin.

A few hours later, Shivers snagged a scholarship offer.

What did it mean to him?

“A lot, to be honest,” Shivers said. “Kinda surprised me. (I’ll) keep working, keep grinding, earning everything that comes my way. I appreciate it so much.”

Shivers grew up cheering for Florida State because his father is a Seminoles fan, but the offensive lineman said distance from home, relationship with coaches and the program’s ability to develop players on and off the field are the key factors.

Still, the Villa Rica, Ga., native knows Auburn is facing a personnel shortage at tackle. He heard about that from the Tigers’ coaches this weekend. And it resonated with Shivers.

“That just shows that I’m needed and the rest of the OTs are needed,” Shivers said. “That means a lot.”

Shivers said he enjoyed the fun, casual nature of Big Cat Weekend. The experience, he said, will lead him to make a return visit during the fall.

“I could see myself (playing) here.”

He’s already made an official visit to Vanderbilt. Shivers said he also often hears from Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Ole Miss as well.

Shivers doesn’t have a timetable for a decision.