AuburnSports - Sherwood selected at the top of the fifth

While Sherwood was a safety at Auburn, he played in the box a lot and many teams scouted him as a linebacker. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Sherwood’s body type along with in-game physicality should allow him to easily transition to linebacker.

Sherwood is the second Auburn player off the board after Anthony Schwartz was selected in the third round.

Jamien Sherwood is a New York Jet. The Jets selected the former Auburn safety with the No. 146 pick in the fifth round.

Sherwood arrived at Auburn as a 4-star safety in the class of 2018 and instantly saw the field playing behind Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas.

He had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception his freshman season. He had 43 tackles during his sophomore season.

When Sherwood took over a starting role in 2020, he racked up 75 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries despite missing time due to a foot injury.

Sherwood isn’t the fastest safety — or potentially linebacker — but he still feels he’ll bring a lot to the next level.

“For an NFL team, I can bring a lot. A great communicator at the safety position or the linebacker position. Someone who is full of energy, high energy, especially when I'm on that practice field,” Sherwood said at Pro Day. “It's like, in the locker room, I'm a different person. When I get on the field, I'm an even more different person. I'm a different animal. When I'm in those white lines, I just want to play football. I just want to win. I just want to be with my brothers. You just have that all-around great person, great friend. Just someone you want to be around, someone you want to coach. I bring that excitement to my locker room and my teammates. I just like to have fun.”