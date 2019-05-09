Shenker steps up
AUBURN | With Gus Malzahn determined to return to his hurry-up roots this fall, it’s vital that Auburn has a tight end or H-back that can remain on the field whether it’s a running or passing situation.
Fortunately, Malzahn has some options to choose from including John Samuel Shenker, who was a key backup last fall.
“John has really stepped up,” Malzahn said. “He really fits the mold of those freshmen — he doesn't really look like a freshman anymore. Now that Chandler (Cox) is gone, he's really trying to establish himself as the guy. He's off to a really good start. He just needs all the reps he can get.
“His physicality is getting better. In high school, he was more of a split-out guy. It's been good from that standpoint.”
Shenker played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman last season catching three passes for 40 yards including a 9-yard touchdown from JaTarvious Whitlow against Georgia.
With Cox and his 41 starts over the last four seasons headed to play for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, there’s a big opportunity for Shenker to step forward. Cox is confident his young protege is ready for the challenge.
“He's going to do really well,” Cox said. “He's finally more comfortable in that spot. It takes a little bit. It's tough to come out of high school and play H-back in the SEC. It's tough. I can be the first one to tell you that.
“But I think he's going to do a phenomenal job replacing me. He might even be better than me. I can see it in the future. He's going to do a really good job. He's just a good kid, and he's always willing to get better.”
Malzahn has other options at the position including Harold Joiner, who worked at both running back and wide receiver during the spring, true freshmen tight ends Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal, who enrolled in January, walk-on turned blocking tight end Spencer Nigh, and Arizona State grad transfer Jay Jay Wilson, who is planning to enroll later this summer.