AUBURN | With Gus Malzahn determined to return to his hurry-up roots this fall, it’s vital that Auburn has a tight end or H-back that can remain on the field whether it’s a running or passing situation.

Fortunately, Malzahn has some options to choose from including John Samuel Shenker, who was a key backup last fall.



“John has really stepped up,” Malzahn said. “He really fits the mold of those freshmen — he doesn't really look like a freshman anymore. Now that Chandler (Cox) is gone, he's really trying to establish himself as the guy. He's off to a really good start. He just needs all the reps he can get.



“His physicality is getting better. In high school, he was more of a split-out guy. It's been good from that standpoint.”