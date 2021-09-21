Shenker off to career-best start

But just three games into the season and starting tight end John Samuel Shenker has 11 receptions. His previous season-high was nine receptions in 2020.

When Auburn's new coaching staff rolled in and said tight ends would be utilized in the passing game, Auburn fans were skeptical. It's something fans have heard year in and year out under Gus Malzahn and year in and year out, they weren't used.

"'Ol Reliable," as his teammates call him, Shenker has seen his role grow massively in the new offense. That continued on Saturday against Penn State as he brought in five passes for 62 yards. Shenker was also one of Auburn's honorary captains against Penn State.

"It was a good night for the tight ends," Shenker said after the game on the Auburn Sports Network.

Shenker's 62 yards was a career-high and his five receptions tied a career-high, which he set earlier this season against Akron when he brought in five passes for 38 yards.

Shenker's 11 receptions on the season is tied for the team-lead with Demetris Robertson. He is third on the team with 108 receiving yards.

"Shenk is one of the hardest workers on the team and it was great to see him go out there and be able to snag all those balls," fellow tight end Luke Deal said. "Just having the tight ends have a bigger role in general has been really, really nice. It’s been refreshing... Really, really proud of Shenk and how he played and the way the tight ends played in general. I thought we did a decent job, just gotta win next time."

As his role on the field continues to grow, Shenker continues to grow as a leader, too. While he says the team isn't short on leaders, Shenker looks at himself as one of the leaders. And, obviously, the leader of the tight end room.

"I try to do that myself for the tight ends or anybody that I see that has their head down," Shenker said about being a leader.

While Shenker has almost eclipsed his career receptions through three games, none of the other Auburn tight ends have caught a pass yet. They're staying ready for their opportunities, though.

"When the ball comes my way, I'll be ready, just like Shenk was ready last game," Deal said. "We'll be ready for it."

Deal and the tight ends will return to the field on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare to play Georgia State at 3 p.m. CT with the game available on SEC Network.