Shedrick Jackson the 'glue' guy in the WR room

"I wanted Shed back. No question about that," Bryan Harsin said. "I wanted Shed back. I think Shed's best football's ahead of him. He had a year in the system. He got to learn... But having a guy like Shed back, Shed's a leader. Shed's got qualities about him that I thought we got a chance to see a little bit last year, but we're going to see more this year."

Auburn lost some depth receivers and statistically its best wide receiver from 2021 when Kobe Hudson departed, but also got back something it desperately wanted when Shedrick Jackson returned.

On the first day of spring practice, Jackson's leadership role was on full display. He'd run through the drill first, then, rather than get back in line, he'd stand at the end and watch.

"Good work, Jay (Fair)," Jackson said after the freshman caught a pass.

Jackson encouraged all the younger players during drills. He also helped teach them. Rotating the body slightly left or right to get in a better position, adjusting hand placement as the ball arrives.

The veteran was like another coach on the field alongside WR coach Ike Hilliard.

"So, you got Shedrick back there, who is kind of the old, senior guy," offensive coordinator and former WR coach Eric Kiesau said. "I always try—we talked about him kind of being the glue to keep everybody together because he has that kind of leadership quality, because he is an older guy, he does have experience, he’s caught balls in big games, so I think that’s good."

After combining for 10 catches his first three years on the Plains, Jackson blossomed into a bigger role as one of Auburn's top pass catchers last year, hauling in 40 passes for 527 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn's wide receiver room is thin this spring, with just seven scholarship receivers on campus. Redshirt freshman Tar'Varish Dawson and early enrollee Jay Fair are both on campus and getting experience, while freshmen Camden Brown and Omari Kelly will arrive in the summer.

Auburn is set to go out and get a receiver or two through the transfer portal, and Jackson will be tasked with helping the underclassmen and the transfers learn as they arrive.

"And so you want him back, because his best football's ahead of him, and then who he is as a person, that's exactly who we want in this program," Harsin said.