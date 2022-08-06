Shed taking pro approach to camp

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin has seen it. So has Eric Kiesau. It’s frankly hard to miss. Shedrick Jackson has reshaped his body heading into his senior season and is carrying himself like a team leader and one of Auburn’s best wide receivers. “He’s really kind of slimmed down,” said Kiesau, who moved from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator after last season. “Not that he was bigger before, but he’s just fit. He’s in shape. He looks really good. Like, we have these conditioning things we do and it’s almost effortless how he’s doing it.

Jackson running the stadium earlier this summer. (Auburn athletics)

“Someone said he ran like a high 4.4 when they tested him. And I don’t know if that’s true. And obviously he’s got to play that fast. But I’m excited about him. He’s done a lot of training in the offseason to get his body where it needs to be to be successful at this level. He’s mentally there. He’s definitely smart enough. I had him in the room. Now you’ve got to put that combination together and see what he can do on Saturdays.” Jackson has only lost about five pounds, trimming down to 200. But that small amount is making a difference. “Just to be able to move around a little better, in and out of my routes, running down the field. It's helped me a lot,” said Jackson. Jackson is being asked to become more of a playmaker on offense along with leading a young and unproven group of receivers. "I feel like everybody in the room looks up to me and they listen,” said Jackson. “I try to steer them in the right direction all the time. I think they'll be good, man. There's a lot of talent in that room, and they'll be straight."