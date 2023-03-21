“It was a great feeling to come out here and finally have all that hard work be put on display,” said Jackson. “I’ve been working really hard with my trainer down in Tampa, Fla.”

The wide receiver put up some impressive testing numbers including an unofficial 4.32 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.

Perhaps the highlight for Jackson, the nephew of Heisman Trophy winning running back Bo Jackson, was catching passes for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was back in Auburn 13 years after leading the Tigers to the 2010 national championship. It was an opportunity for the former NFL MVP to throw in front of scouts after not being on a roster this past season.

“That was actually fun. That was probably my most favorite part, just learning his lingo, seeing his cadence. He’s got good touch on the ball,” said Jackson.

Jackson also had a 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump and 13 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He measured in at 6-foot-1 and 2/8 and 193 pounds.

Jackson was one of 15 former Auburn players that participated in Pro Day. Those that didn’t participate in the NFL Combine such as Jackson, tight end John Samuel Shenker and offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, this was a huge opportunity to perform in front of a large group of NFL scouts and coaches.

For the six that participated in the Combine such as Derick Hall, Colby Wooden and Tank Bigsby, it was an opportunity to meet with teams and participate in position drills.

Bigsby, however, was determined to run the 40 again after posting a 4.56 in Indianapolis. He ran an unofficial 4.46 Tuesday.

“That time at the combine just did something to me,” said Bigsby. “I knew I run faster than that, and I knew I moved faster than that. I know I play faster than that. I couldn't sleep at night, thinking about that time, tossing and turning and getting up early just to call my trainer and be like, 'Hey, we need to do it again. We need to do it again.’”

Some other highlights from Pro Day included Brandon Council’s 29 reps on the benchpress and John Samuel Shenker’s 28.

