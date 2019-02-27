“It was kind of last minute, but I went up again and just talked to the coaches,” Shaw said. “It’s close to home, so I can go up just about anytime I want.”

Shaw, from Reeltown in Notasulga, was back in Auburn last Friday for his second visit of the month.

Eric Shaw lives a short drive from Auburn, and the three-star athlete has been taking advantage of it.

Shaw has developed good relationships with Auburn’s coaches, specifically area recruiter Kodi Burns, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and linebackers coach Travis Williams. He spoke to each of them during the visit.



“It went really good,” Shaw said. “They are recruiting me to play outside linebacker and I love that. I love playing defense and I really like Coach T-Will. He’s great. He keeps it real with you. He tells you everything straight forward. And he’s fun to be around.”

Williams is a big reason Shaw has high interest in Auburn, but not the only one.

“Auburn is one of my top teams,” Shaw said. “It’s close to home and I get a home feeling when I’m there.”

Shaw also has high interest in Notre Dame, Texas &M, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. He doesn’t plan to make an early decision.

“I’m going to wait it out,” he said. “I want to weigh all of my options before making a decision because I want to make sure I make the right decision.”

Shaw tore an ACL in the middle of his junior season. He’s five months into rehab and hopes to be back to full speed by the end of the summer.

“I should be ready to start jogging and running in the next month or two,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back.”