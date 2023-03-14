"The coaches were just showing that they love me, showing me a lot of love," Shaw said.

The Hoover, Ala., native visited in late January and was back again Monday to watch a spring practice. Overall, it was another good experience on the Plains for the three-star prospect.

The Tigers are recruiting Shaw to play inside linebacker, and he spent most of Monday afternoon observing how the linebackers were working under Josh Aldridge.

"Just to see how similar it is, how different it is," Shaw said. "How they operate, the drills they do. Make some similarities between the stuff they do and stuff we do."

Shaw didn't have his eyes on any particular player, but he did watch the mike linebackers and noted that they were "flying to the ball," which caught his attention. The thing that's been catching Shaw's attention the most about Auburn, though, is the coaching staff.

"They want to develop you mentally and physically," Shaw said. "That really stands out to me, it means a lot. They not only want to get you to the next level, they want to get your brain to the next level, too."