AuburnSports - Sharife ‘working to try to get back’

“Sunday we lost Sharife,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He got hurt in practice and turned his ankle pretty good. We’ll see how the week progresses. Obviously, we never rush guys back. He’s working to try to get back but we just don’t know."

Standout point guard Sharife Cooper missed Tuesday night’s 74-57 loss to Florida after injuring his left ankle in practice.

AUBURN | The hits just keep on coming for Auburn.

Cooper attended the game where he was spotted on crutches with a walking boot on his left foot cheering and trying to motivate Auburn’s players.

Allen Flanigan was forced to play point guard, finishing with six points, four assists and seven turnovers in a team-high 35 minutes. Devan Cambridge played 33 minutes and Jamal Johnson and JT Thor logged 31 apiece.

“It’s pretty difficult,” Thor said of playing without Cooper. “It’s kinda hard because he makes everything easy for our players. Our guards were playing kinda out of position so we just had to adjust at game time.”

Auburn has been without another standout guard, Justin Powell, for the last 14 games after he suffered a concussion at Texas A&M.

The pair of freshman guards were unable to play together this season after Cooper missed the first 11 games of the season waiting on the NCAA to rule on his initial eligibility.

The Tigers are finishing up the regular season without the opportunity to play in the postseason after self-imposing a one-year ban.

“I really think it’s a combination of how many times are we going to get hit in the gut,” Pearl said. “The kids have been through a lot. I think we’re really a guard short. I think that’s our biggest issue.”

In 12 games, Cooper has led Auburn averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game, and shooting 82.5 percent from the free throw line. He also averaging 4.3 rebounds per game.

Auburn, which falls to 11-13 overall and 5-10 in the SEC, will host Tennessee Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.