AuburnSports - Sharife Cooper 'doubtful' for Tennessee game

Auburn looks like it will be without its starting point guard for the second game in a row on Saturday against Tennessee.

“I think he’s doubtful,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said about Cooper’s status. “He didn’t practice yesterday. He was there all day. He shot around a little bit. He’s in the training room as many hours as Clark Pearson will allow him to be in the training room. You know, he had a pretty good ankle sprain and they typically take a week or three or four. It was a pretty good — he turned it pretty good. But he’s actually bounced back, and we’ll see. He obviously won’t play until he’s ready.”

“And that has nothing to do with who he is or how great a player he is. We would treat everybody the exact same way. The only other caveat that I can consider would be that at this point we’re not playing to get in the tournament. And so, if he had to strap it up to try and play the last game to get a win to get in or, you know, know it was going to be something as far as a seed, maybe. He’ll get back as fast as he can, but he won’t get back until he’s ready.”

Cooper is averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over the 12 games he's played for Auburn this season.

With Cooper doubtful, that leaves Auburn’s rotation at point guard ran by Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson. Along with walk-ons Lior Berman and Preston Cook, who played against Florida and who Pearl expects to be in the rotation against Tennessee.

Auburn’s matchup with Tennessee is set for 11 a.m. CST in Auburn Arena and on ESPN.